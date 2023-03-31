Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] Is Currently 19.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE: GATO] closed the trading session at $6.73 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.56, while the highest price level was $6.79. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Gatos Silver Files Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of 2022 and Announces Investor Conference Call for 2022 Year-End Results.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver” or the “Company”) today filed its quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022, which include its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for such periods. The 10-Qs were filed on both the EDGAR and SEDAR systems and are posted on the Gatos Silver website at https://gatossilver.com.

The Company expects that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, on March 30, 2023, after markets close, which will include its financial results and its audited consolidated financial statements for the period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.55 percent and weekly performance of 43.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 166.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 400.54K shares, GATO reached to a volume of 2287314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GATO shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GATO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gatos Silver Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $15.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Gatos Silver Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on GATO stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GATO shares from 17 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gatos Silver Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

GATO stock trade performance evaluation

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.19. With this latest performance, GATO shares gained by 51.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.92 for Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.73.

Gatos Silver Inc. [GATO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $193 million, or 83.50% of GATO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GATO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,922,196, which is approximately 0.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN, holding 6,205,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.0 million in GATO stocks shares; and EXOR CAPITAL LLP, currently with $19.45 million in GATO stock with ownership of nearly 20.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gatos Silver Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Gatos Silver Inc. [NYSE:GATO] by around 2,356,909 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,092,075 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 29,811,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,260,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GATO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,551 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 305,298 shares during the same period.