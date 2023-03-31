FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] Revenue clocked in at $123.10 million, down -21.64% YTD: What’s Next?

FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FTCI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.27 during the day while it closed the day at $2.10. The company report on March 10, 2023 that FTC Solar to Present at Roth Conference March 13, 2023.

About FTC Solar Inc.Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Inc. stock has also loss -1.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTCI stock has declined by -7.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.38% and lost -21.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FTCI stock reached $231.71 million, with 103.71 million shares outstanding and 43.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, FTCI reached a trading volume of 2458960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCI shares is $4.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FTC Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $2 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for FTC Solar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTC Solar Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

FTCI stock trade performance evaluation

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, FTCI shares dropped by -27.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FTC Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

FTC Solar Inc. [FTCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 29.80% of FTCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,578,684, which is approximately -14.456% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,180,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 million in FTCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.0 million in FTCI stock with ownership of nearly 8.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTC Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in FTC Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FTCI] by around 5,690,137 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,892,293 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 21,808,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,390,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,538,158 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,100,832 shares during the same period.