For Trimble Inc. [TRMB], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ: TRMB] traded at a low on 03/30/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.31. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Trimble Launches First Industry Dwell Time Metrics for Fleet Management.

Metrics Help Improve Delivery, Scheduling and Driver Utilization.

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Trimble Fleet Manager, provided as part of its Mobility telematics portfolio, is now the first back-office fleet management solution to offer industry-specific average dwell time metrics. This data empowers fleets to make better planning decisions, improve service level agreement (SLA) adherence and utilize their assets and drivers more efficiently.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2344655 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trimble Inc. stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for TRMB stock reached $12.48 billion, with 247.10 million shares outstanding and 245.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TRMB reached a trading volume of 2344655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trimble Inc. [TRMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRMB shares is $61.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Trimble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Trimble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $70, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TRMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trimble Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRMB in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TRMB stock performed recently?

Trimble Inc. [TRMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, TRMB shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.52, while it was recorded at 50.36 for the last single week of trading, and 57.59 for the last 200 days.

Trimble Inc. [TRMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trimble Inc. [TRMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +56.01. Trimble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TRMB is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.99. Additionally, TRMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trimble Inc. [TRMB] managed to generate an average of $38,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Trimble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trimble Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Trimble Inc. [TRMB]

There are presently around $11,816 million, or 95.70% of TRMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,049,922, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,344,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in TRMB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $816.57 million in TRMB stock with ownership of nearly 0.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trimble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Trimble Inc. [NASDAQ:TRMB] by around 18,431,060 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 15,242,524 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 196,030,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,703,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRMB stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,627 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,914,911 shares during the same period.