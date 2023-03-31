For The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG], Analyst sees a rise to $84. What next?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] closed the trading session at $68.90 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.42, while the highest price level was $69.82. The company report on March 29, 2023 that The Hartford Renames Accidental Death And Dismemberment Insurance To Enhance Consumer Understanding.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Accidental death and dismemberment insurance will now be known as accidental loss of life and severe injury benefits.

Company is simplifying its product names and benefit descriptions to make them easier for consumers to understand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.14 percent and weekly performance of 4.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, HIG reached to a volume of 2183766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $87.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on HIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45.

HIG stock trade performance evaluation

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HIG shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.87, while it was recorded at 67.68 for the last single week of trading, and 70.09 for the last 200 days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 7.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.96. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $96,543 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 12.72%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,179 million, or 93.60% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,535,660, which is approximately -0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 24,773,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in HIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 2.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 16,568,756 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 19,620,601 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 253,822,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,011,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,865,149 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,155 shares during the same period.