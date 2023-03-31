For Solid Power Inc. [SLDP], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.01 during the day while it closed the day at $2.91. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET today.

Solid Power Inc. stock has also gained 4.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLDP stock has inclined by 28.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.59% and gained 14.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SLDP stock reached $525.84 million, with 175.92 million shares outstanding and 124.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 2756676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SLDP stock. On November 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLDP shares from 13 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

SLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -501.48 and a Gross Margin at +18.64. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.05.

Return on Total Capital for SLDP is now -10.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.81. Additionally, SLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] managed to generate an average of -$40,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176 million, or 30.10% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,816,449, which is approximately 11.204% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.16 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.05 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 8,648,457 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,485,779 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 50,125,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,259,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,445,918 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,416 shares during the same period.