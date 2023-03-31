For Genius Sports Limited [GENI], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 11.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.90. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Genius Sports Showcases Second Spectrum Technology in Visual Product Demonstration.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or the “Company”), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, yesterday hosted a visual demonstration to showcase Second Spectrum technology and products.

The demonstration was presented by various members of the management team, including Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Locke, Second Spectrum Co-Founder and President, Rajiv Maheswaran, Genius Sports President of North America and former CEO of ESPN and NFL Network, Steve Bornstein, and Mike Slade, who held roles at Microsoft, where he introduced Excel and other Microsoft Office products, worked as CEO of Starwave, launched ESPN.com, NBA.com, and NFL.com, and served as strategic advisor for Apple CEO, Steve Jobs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3066227 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Genius Sports Limited stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.72%.

The market cap for GENI stock reached $1.11 billion, with 201.43 million shares outstanding and 112.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 3066227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genius Sports Limited [GENI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GENI stock. On November 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GENI shares from 33 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

How has GENI stock performed recently?

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.36. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.91 and a Gross Margin at +0.84. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.26.

Return on Total Capital for GENI is now -24.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Sports Limited [GENI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.68. Additionally, GENI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $349 million, or 35.20% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,559,335, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.50% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,355,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.07 million in GENI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.12 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly 8.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 8,051,566 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,330,270 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 65,105,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,487,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,297,851 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,388,423 shares during the same period.