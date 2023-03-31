For General Mills Inc. [GIS], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] closed the trading session at $84.96 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.28, while the highest price level was $85.02. The company report on March 23, 2023 that General Mills Reports Fiscal 2023 Third-quarter Results and Raises Full-year Outlook.

Net sales increased 13 percent from the prior year to $5.1 billion; organic net sales1 were up 16 percent.

Operating profit declined 10 percent to $730 million; adjusted operating profit was up 20 percent in constant currency.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.32 percent and weekly performance of 3.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, GIS reached to a volume of 3208010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $82.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $85 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.35 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.00, while it was recorded at 84.89 for the last single week of trading, and 78.54 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 13.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.59. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $83,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.04%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,786 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,457,571, which is approximately 9.888% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,009,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in GIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.88 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 785 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,942,431 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 24,192,957 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 402,004,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,140,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,516,387 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,821,105 shares during the same period.