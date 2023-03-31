For Altus Power Inc. [AMPS], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Altus Power Inc. [NYSE: AMPS] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 5.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.66. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Altus Power, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights.

Full year 2022 revenues of $101.2 million, a 41% increase as compared to full year 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3688117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altus Power Inc. stands at 8.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.38%.

The market cap for AMPS stock reached $901.35 million, with 154.46 million shares outstanding and 67.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 996.14K shares, AMPS reached a trading volume of 3688117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Altus Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Altus Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altus Power Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

How has AMPS stock performed recently?

Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, AMPS shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.92, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.33 and a Gross Margin at +48.89. Altus Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for AMPS is now 2.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.06. Additionally, AMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altus Power Inc. [AMPS] managed to generate an average of $132,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Altus Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Insider trade positions for Altus Power Inc. [AMPS]

There are presently around $355 million, or 41.40% of AMPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 20,775,125, which is approximately -4.811% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 4,236,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.79 million in AMPS stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $21.61 million in AMPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altus Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Altus Power Inc. [NYSE:AMPS] by around 8,907,712 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,392,478 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 49,704,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,004,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,591,509 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,846,773 shares during the same period.