Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] Stock trading around $18.64 per share: What’s Next?

Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FLNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.99%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Fluence Launches Ultrastack, its Highest-Performance Energy Storage Product to Date, to Transform Transmission and Distribution Grids.

Fluence Ultrastack™ deployed as a transmission asset will reduce energy costs to customers by decreasing expenses of operating and developing network infrastructure through managing renewable curtailment, increasing utilization of existing power lines, and limiting congestions.

Network owners and operators will have access to next-generation, patent-pending advanced controls and critical applications with very high (more than 99%) reliability to ensure grid stability during contingency events and increased energy security.

Over the last 12 months, FLNC stock rose by 34.00%. The one-year Fluence Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.31. The average equity rating for FLNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.24 billion, with 115.39 million shares outstanding and 37.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, FLNC stock reached a trading volume of 3131064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNC shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fluence Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Fluence Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluence Energy Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

FLNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.99. With this latest performance, FLNC shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.99, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluence Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.40 and a Gross Margin at -1.54. Fluence Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.72.

Return on Total Capital for FLNC is now -68.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, FLNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] managed to generate an average of -$108,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Fluence Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Fluence Energy Inc. [FLNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,520 million, or 33.10% of FLNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLNC stocks are: SIEMENS AG with ownership of 39,738,064, which is approximately -32.172% of the company’s market cap and around 66.90% of the total institutional ownership; SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, holding 18,848,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.29 million in FLNC stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $92.8 million in FLNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluence Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Fluence Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FLNC] by around 22,844,031 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 23,256,878 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 47,424,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,525,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLNC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,009,391 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,428 shares during the same period.