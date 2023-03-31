F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] is -55.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FXLV] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.71 during the day while it closed the day at $1.27. The company report on February 15, 2023 that F45 Secures New Financing to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Business Forward.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

$90 Million Debt Facility Provided by Consortium of Existing Investors, Led by Kennedy Lewis.

Gene Davis Appointed Chairman of the Board, Which Has Been Refreshed with Addition of Four Experienced Independent Directors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FXLV stock has declined by -54.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.05% and lost -55.44% year-on date.

The market cap for FXLV stock reached $131.91 million, with 97.10 million shares outstanding and 47.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.17K shares, FXLV reached a trading volume of 2596873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FXLV shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FXLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $2, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on FXLV stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FXLV shares from 17 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F45 Training Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FXLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

FXLV stock trade performance evaluation

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FXLV shares dropped by -36.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FXLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.80 for F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2852, while it was recorded at 1.2300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8004 for the last 200 days.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.46. F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.33.

Return on Total Capital for FXLV is now -126.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -292.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV] managed to generate an average of -$1,141,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. [FXLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61 million, or 50.50% of FXLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FXLV stocks are: KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 14,061,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 7,174,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.82 million in FXLV stocks shares; and L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, currently with $8.12 million in FXLV stock with ownership of nearly 2.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F45 Training Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FXLV] by around 4,288,692 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,931,344 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 42,597,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,817,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FXLV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,770 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,322,894 shares during the same period.