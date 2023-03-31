EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Is Currently 22.09 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] closed the trading session at $7.02 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.50, while the highest price level was $7.48. The company report on March 30, 2023 that EVgo Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue grew to $27.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 283% year-over-year driven by increasing throughput and execution of Pilot Flying J contract.

For the full year 2022, revenue grew to $54.6 million, an increase of 146% over 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.05 percent and weekly performance of 25.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 18731285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $10.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.99.

EVGO stock trade performance evaluation

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.58. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.77 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc. [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$26,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214 million, or 52.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,393,125, which is approximately 0.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,073,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.17 million in EVGO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $16.18 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 44.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 7,787,982 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,967,550 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 24,390,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,145,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,761,249 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,333,273 shares during the same period.