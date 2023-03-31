Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] is 25.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] gained 5.68% on the last trading session, reaching $8.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Annual Sales of Home Appliances on Shop Now Platform Increases 9-Fold Year-on-Year.

JDDJ and Shop Now, the on-demand retail business jointly launched by JD.com, and Dada Group (Nasdaq: Dada), has reported great growth amidst significant expansion over the last 12 months in recent annual results.

In particular, the home alliance category has seen large growth. In March, JD.com published the “JD.com Helps the High-Quality Development of the Home Appliance Industry White Paper”. The white paper revealed that the home appliance industry is embracing the innovative on-demand retail, to achieve growth.

Dada Nexus Limited represents 269.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.31 billion with the latest information. DADA stock price has been found in the range of $8.29 to $8.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DADA reached a trading volume of 2403208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $17.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for DADA stock

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.44.

Return on Total Capital for DADA is now -38.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, DADA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.23.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]

There are presently around $471 million, or 19.10% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 9,625,103, which is approximately -0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 2.75% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,123,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.91 million in DADA stocks shares; and KAIZEN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $55.33 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 14,551,636 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,121,337 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 38,252,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,925,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,191,878 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,643 shares during the same period.