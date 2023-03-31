DA Davidson slashes price target on DoorDash Inc. [DASH] – find out why.

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] closed the trading session at $61.78 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.81, while the highest price level was $62.26. The company report on March 29, 2023 that BIGGIE DEAL ALERT: WENDY’S AND DOORDASH TEAM UP FOR ‘BIGGIE’ POWER HOUR PLAYS.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Pregame the action-packed weekend with up to $30 OFF* your Wendy’s Biggie Bag order exclusively on DoorDash.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.55 percent and weekly performance of 2.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 3081483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $77.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on DASH stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DASH shares from 227 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 126.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

DASH stock trade performance evaluation

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.75, while it was recorded at 60.25 for the last single week of trading, and 59.11 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.61 and a Gross Margin at +39.89. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.74.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] managed to generate an average of -$81,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,275 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,850,212, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,086,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in DASH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.53 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 45,712,798 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 25,301,319 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 234,277,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,291,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,984,765 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,840,535 shares during the same period.