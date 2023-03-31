CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $15

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] closed the trading session at $8.98 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.59, while the highest price level was $9.119. The company report on March 16, 2023 that CymaBay Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 151.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 3446714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $13, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 177.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $589 million, or 76.30% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,905,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.67 million in CBAY stocks shares; and COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, currently with $50.21 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 11,395,899 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 6,879,081 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 49,063,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,338,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,914,458 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 887,382 shares during the same period.