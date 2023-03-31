Craig Hallum lifts Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXDX] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 41.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.71. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“In 2022, we achieved another year of revenue growth thanks to our base book of satisfied customers,” commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., “Though we fell short of our guidance target, we’re emboldened by our new partnership with Becton Dickinson and the significant product development milestones we’ve achieved. The Accelerate Team is fully committed to driving growth and delivering value to our stakeholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2443541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stands at 15.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.56%.

The market cap for AXDX stock reached $70.85 million, with 87.01 million shares outstanding and 72.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.90K shares, AXDX reached a trading volume of 2443541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXDX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on AXDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41.

How has AXDX stock performed recently?

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.90. With this latest performance, AXDX shares gained by 40.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5848, while it was recorded at 0.5409 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1158 for the last 200 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -607.37 and a Gross Margin at -3.23. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.50.

Return on Total Capital for AXDX is now -87.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.28. Additionally, AXDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX] managed to generate an average of -$353,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [AXDX]

There are presently around $13 million, or 27.80% of AXDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXDX stocks are: GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 8,569,742, which is approximately 17.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,859,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in AXDX stocks shares; and BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP, currently with $1.13 million in AXDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXDX] by around 2,853,263 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,907,433 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,279,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,040,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXDX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,690 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,854 shares during the same period.