Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain 15.69% so far this year. What now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] traded at a high on 03/30/23, posting a 6.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.08.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2892467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.24%.

The market cap for SID stock reached $3.98 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 654.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, SID reached a trading volume of 2892467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $3.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has SID stock performed recently?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, SID shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.51. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $62,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]

There are presently around $91 million, or 2.30% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,792,068, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,160,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.96 million in SID stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.99 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 27.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 6,337,077 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,987,216 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,084,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,409,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,227,143 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,065,472 shares during the same period.