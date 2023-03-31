Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is 4.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.54% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.59%. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Cenntro Begins Production at New Jacksonville, Florida Assembly Facility of Electric Commercial Trucks.

100,000 sq. ft. facility to Assemble LS400, Teemak and Metro Models for US Southern Region.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced the start of production of the LS400, Teemak and Metro electric commercial trucks at the Company’s new assembly facility in Jacksonville, FL.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -80.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.95 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 4759982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.59. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5529, while it was recorded at 0.4128 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.50. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$77,098 per employee.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,589,501, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,400,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.79 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 11.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 2,983,921 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 715,317 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,928,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,627,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,302 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 314,043 shares during the same period.