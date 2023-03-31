Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] Revenue clocked in at $2.83 billion, up 9.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] gained 3.81% or 0.11 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2372224 shares. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Brookdale Reports February 2023 Occupancy.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for February 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.91, the shares rose to $3.045 and dropped to $2.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded -34.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 2372224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $12, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for BKD stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.66. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $585 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,454,297, which is approximately -7.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.02 million in BKD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.07 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 41,941,898 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 27,998,250 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 132,427,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,367,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,859,563 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 17,787,146 shares during the same period.