Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Revenue clocked in at $34.41 billion, up 13.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] gained 1.32% or 8.25 points to close at $633.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2094064 shares. The company report on March 15, 2023 that Broadcom Now Shipping World’s First 51.2 Tbps Switch in Production Volume.

Cutting-Edge Tomahawk 5 Family of Ethernet Chips Engineered to Accelerate AI/ML Deployments.

It opened the trading session at $632.73, the shares rose to $636.05 and dropped to $629.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVGO points out that the company has recorded 36.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 2094064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $683.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $662 to $659, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On December 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 540 to 555.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 13.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for AVGO stock

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 607.15, while it was recorded at 629.39 for the last single week of trading, and 534.86 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $211,831 million, or 80.70% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,039,754, which is approximately 3.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 30,224,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.91 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $18.37 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -7.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,218 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 16,022,685 shares. Additionally, 853 investors decreased positions by around 12,463,453 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 310,171,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,658,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,382,411 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,812,668 shares during the same period.