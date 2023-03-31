BofA Securities slashes price target on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] – find out why.

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $61.565 during the day while it closed the day at $61.19. The company report on March 23, 2023 that Seven Domino’s Pizza Locations Join Consumers Energy in Powering Electric Vehicle Commitment in Michigan.

Consumers Energy is providing rebates for electric vehicle (EV) chargers at seven Domino’s Pizza locations in west and mid-Michigan that will serve customers with electric vehicles. The energy provider is working today with over 50 Michigan-based businesses, schools and hospitals making the generational shift to clean, carbon-free transportation.

“We are thrilled to see Domino’s Pizza take a leadership role and provide an example for others as they upgrade their fleet across Michigan with electric vehicles,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “Like other Michigan businesses, Domino’s is showing that EVs protect the planet and are a sound business decision.”.

CMS Energy Corporation stock has also gained 5.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMS stock has declined by -3.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.95% and lost -3.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $17.09 billion, with 289.50 million shares outstanding and 288.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2259415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $68.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

CMS stock trade performance evaluation

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.91, while it was recorded at 60.65 for the last single week of trading, and 62.74 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.97%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,906 million, or 94.00% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,398,056, which is approximately 0.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,574,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CMS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.16 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 5.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

345 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 24,267,742 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 18,193,897 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 233,918,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,379,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,391,586 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,837,296 shares during the same period.