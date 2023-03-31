Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] moved down -18.03: Why It’s Important

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 03/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1138, while the highest price level was $0.1605. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Blue Star Foods Reports Strong 2nd Half 2022 Performance Operating Metrics at its RAS Salmon Division.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Validates the Business Model to Expand Facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.82 percent and weekly performance of -17.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, BSFC reached to a volume of 12516337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.50. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2375, while it was recorded at 0.1570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7718 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.12.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$124,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of BSFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 987,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in BSFC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in BSFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Star Foods Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ:BSFC] by around 25,442 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 399 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,244,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,269,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSFC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 187 shares during the same period.