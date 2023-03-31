Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $27

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Bloom Energy, SK ecoplant Americas Complete Installation of Fuel Cell Systems at Stamford Health Locations.

Connecticut hospital adopts cleaner power to improve local air quality and cost predictability.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and SK ecoplant Americas have completed the installation of fuel cell systems at two Stamford Health locations. The Bloom platform will provide Stamford Health staff with predictable, stable power to help support Stamford Health’s ability to provide high-quality medical care to patients.

A sum of 2623154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $20.30 and dropped to a low of $19.48 until finishing in the latest session at $19.55.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.26. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $29.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $22, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.01, while it was recorded at 18.59 for the last single week of trading, and 21.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,592 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,877,698, which is approximately -0.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,000,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.0 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $295.58 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 11,776,909 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 10,959,636 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 113,678,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,415,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,806,164 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,878,902 shares during the same period.