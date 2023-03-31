Bit Brother Limited [BTB] moved down -15.56: Why It’s Important

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] loss -15.56% or -0.21 points to close at $1.14 with a heavy trading volume of 4080558 shares. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Bit Brother Generated over 15 Bitcoins from Texas Mining Farm Since Jan 17, 2023.

Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we”, “BTB” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB) is pleased to announce that BTB’s Texas mining farm has been operating as expected since it started operations on January 17, 2023. As of February 23, 2023, the mining server has mined over 15 bitcoins, generating approximately $370,000 in revenue based on the current bitcoin price.

With another 400 S19J Pro mining servers delivering expected in April, assuming that all mining servers are operating as expected and the bitcoin price remain stable, total revenue from our Texas mining farm for the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is expected to reach approximately $1.8 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.33, the shares rose to $1.35 and dropped to $1.0601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTB points out that the company has recorded -44.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, BTB reached to a volume of 4080558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

Trading performance analysis for BTB stock

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.00. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6544, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7757 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1319.28 and a Gross Margin at -21.48. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1548.72.

Return on Total Capital for BTB is now -11.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, BTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Brother Limited [BTB] managed to generate an average of -$176,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bit Brother Limited [BTB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 4,300, which is approximately -5.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 20 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in BTB stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $0.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly 7.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 21 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 14,123 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 13,861 shares during the same period.