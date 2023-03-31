BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Is Currently 3.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] gained 3.50% or 0.18 points to close at $5.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3230256 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that BGC Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET Today.

It opened the trading session at $5.17, the shares rose to $5.35 and dropped to $5.1613, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BGCP points out that the company has recorded 60.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BGCP reached to a volume of 3230256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGCP shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $14, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BGCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGCP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.50.

Trading performance analysis for BGCP stock

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.68, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +91.14. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 7.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.18. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 175.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $12,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 20.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $1,124 million, or 67.80% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,775,445, which is approximately 1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 9.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,304,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.78 million in BGCP stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $93.81 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 16,409,901 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 11,250,640 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 190,999,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,660,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,422,936 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,063,529 shares during the same period.