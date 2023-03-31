Bernstein lifts Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] jumped around 0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.31 at the close of the session, up 2.39%. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Tripadvisor Brings “The Sunny Side of Things” to New York, Chicago and Los Angeles via Immersive Street Murals and an Augmented Reality Filter to Promote San Diego Tourism.

Partnership with the San Diego Tourism Authority and The Shipyard will transport consumers to an augmented reality experience bringing vibrant, sunny San Diego to life.

Painted murals created by San Diego artists will feature QR codes linking travelers to a complementary augmented reality filter celebrating San Diego, developed in partnership with Wanderlab, Tripadvisor’s in-house creative studio.

Tripadvisor Inc. stock is now 7.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRIP Stock saw the intraday high of $19.32 and lowest of $18.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.28, which means current price is +7.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 2623709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $25.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $19 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Tripadvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on TRIP stock. On April 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TRIP shares from 39 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.64, while it was recorded at 18.77 for the last single week of trading, and 21.41 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. Tripadvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.90. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of $6,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tripadvisor Inc. go to 33.42%.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $1,978 million, or 86.20% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,740,789, which is approximately 4.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,384,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.99 million in TRIP stocks shares; and PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $160.31 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly -5.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tripadvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 13,300,156 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 15,372,206 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 76,204,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,876,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,425,665 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,476,658 shares during the same period.