Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Revenue clocked in at $211.60 million, down -27.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] traded at a low on 03/30/23, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.67. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Aurora Repurchases ~$47 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes, Saving $2.6 Million in Annualized Interest Payments; Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Canadian Cannabis Industry.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced that it has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $46.6 million (US$34.3 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes (“Notes”) at a total cost, including accrued interest, of $45.6 million (US$33.6 million) in cash, saving $2.6 million in annualized interest payments. Following completion of this repurchase, Aurora will have approximately $103 million (US$76 million) of Notes outstanding.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5350021 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at 4.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for ACB stock reached $308.83 million, with 326.45 million shares outstanding and 299.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 5350021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has ACB stock performed recently?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8659, while it was recorded at 0.6884 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1962 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $32 million, or 14.98% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 9,872,609, which is approximately 169.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,370,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 million in ACB stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.07 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 39.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 20,401,047 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,351,298 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 10,669,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,421,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,810 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 11,790,908 shares during the same period.