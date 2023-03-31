Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] moved up 12.27: Why It’s Important

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 12.27% or 0.06 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2442668 shares. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Astra Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Astra also announced the successful delivery of its third full Astra Spacecraft Engine™ program in 2022, realizing $3.5 million of contract value.

It opened the trading session at $0.446, the shares rose to $0.485 and dropped to $0.4401, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTR points out that the company has recorded -28.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 2442668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.32. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5367, while it was recorded at 0.4353 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7765 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ASTR is now -44.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, ASTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $34 million, or 44.00% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 28,238,716, which is approximately -4.113% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,142,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in ASTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.46 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly -6.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 3,812,052 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 16,966,313 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 58,117,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,895,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,090 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,413,092 shares during the same period.