Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Revenue clocked in at $5.74 billion, down -1.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on March 28, 2023 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) resulting in the combination of the companies. Each share of Yamana Gold will be exchanged for 0.1598 Pan American Silver shares and 0.0376 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and US$1.0406 in cash.

As a result of closing conditions being met, Yamana Gold’s shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on April 4, 2023. The shares outstanding of Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

A sum of 3446129 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares reached a high of $52.28 and dropped to a low of $51.12 until finishing in the latest session at $51.39.

The one-year AEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.72. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $61.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AEM shares from 67 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 484.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.59, while it was recorded at 51.71 for the last single week of trading, and 47.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to -6.38%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,733 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,058,188, which is approximately 8.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 20,987,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $846.13 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 28,639,290 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 15,027,370 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 241,247,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,914,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,816,645 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,813 shares during the same period.