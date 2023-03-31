ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is -18.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] loss -3.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.16 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2023 that ADMA Biologics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

4Q2022 Total Revenues of $50 Million, a 90% Y-o-Y Increase.

4Q2022 Gross Profit of $14 Million, an $11 Million Y-o-Y Increase.

ADMA Biologics Inc. represents 196.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $644.58 million with the latest information. ADMA stock price has been found in the range of $3.13 to $3.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 2971529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for ADMA stock

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.23 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $499 million, or 67.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,101,281, which is approximately 16.382% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,900,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.91 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.99 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 16.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 40,440,541 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,528,124 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 94,729,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,698,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,823,262 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,799,921 shares during the same period.