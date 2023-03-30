ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] is 5.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] traded at a low on 03/29/23, posting a -1.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.27. The company report on March 15, 2023 that ZTO Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

24.4 Billion Annual Parcels Expanded Market Share by 1.5pts to 22.1%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2795513 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for ZTO stock reached $23.55 billion, with 809.60 million shares outstanding and 597.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 2795513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $27 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40.20, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZTO stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZTO shares from 31 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.08, while it was recorded at 28.45 for the last single week of trading, and 25.40 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 21.10%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,627 million, or 31.60% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 41,632,809, which is approximately 7.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,968,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.3 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $487.44 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 6.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 35,743,867 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 25,288,820 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 203,902,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,934,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,925,289 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,065,181 shares during the same period.