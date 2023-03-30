Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 million, up 27.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.20, while the highest price level was $0.21. The company report on March 17, 2023 that Zomedica Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, announced that it has appointed Peter L. Donato as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2023.

Mr. Donato brings over 30 years of public and private company experience in a wide range of finance and business functions primarily in the human health sector, having held a number of senior positions from CFO, President and CEO, Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Controller. Prior to joining Zomedica, Mr. Donato had a successful consulting practice specializing in public company readiness and was the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Bariatrics, a surgical company specializing in obesity surgery which was acquired by Teleflex in September of 2022. Mr. Donato has extensive experience with initial public offerings, business development and capital fund raising. Mr. Donato graduated from the Ohio State University, magna cum laude, with a BSBA in accounting and an MBA from the University of Akron, College of Business Administration.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.67 percent and weekly performance of -5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, ZOM reached to a volume of 2753439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2498, while it was recorded at 0.2087 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2387 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.77. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.88.

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, ZOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$200,176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.70% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,820,270, which is approximately 5.377% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,299,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.25 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 3,914,074 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,766 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 86,708,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,447,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,908 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,769 shares during the same period.