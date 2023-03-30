YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] Is Currently 3.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] price surged by 3.69 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on April 21, 2022 that YPF SA reports.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

A sum of 2957955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. YPF Sociedad Anonima shares reached a high of $11.36 and dropped to a low of $10.91 until finishing in the latest session at $11.23.

The one-year YPF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.97. The average equity rating for YPF stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on YPF stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for YPF shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

YPF Stock Performance Analysis:

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, YPF shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YPF Sociedad Anonima Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +25.16. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.44.

Return on Total Capital for YPF is now 11.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.54. Additionally, YPF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

YPF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to 47.92%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $429 million, or 50.80% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 7,945,939, which is approximately 22.368% of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 2,825,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.61 million in YPF stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $28.85 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly 10.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 6,674,823 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 9,241,622 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,700,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,616,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,149 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,682,697 shares during the same period.