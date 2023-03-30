why Volta Inc. [VLTA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.18

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] gained 1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Volta Inc. Stockholders Approve Transaction with Shell USA, Inc.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”) today announced that at a special meeting of Volta stockholders held earlier today, stockholders of Volta approved the proposal to adopt the agreement and plan of merger dated as of January 17, 2023 (the “merger agreement”), under which Shell USA Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), has agreed to acquire Volta through a merger of a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell USA Inc. with and into Volta, with Volta continuing as the surviving corporation in the merger.

At the special meeting, holders of a majority of the shares of Volta Class A common stock issued and outstanding at the close of business on the record date and entitled to vote at the special meeting voted in favor of the proposal to adopt the merger agreement. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Volta Inc. represents 168.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.64 million with the latest information. VLTA stock price has been found in the range of $0.8482 to $0.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 4535025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $1.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for VLTA stock

Volta Inc. [VLTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, VLTA shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8546, while it was recorded at 0.8524 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2295 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Total Capital for VLTA is now -77.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Volta Inc. [VLTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.54. Additionally, VLTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Volta Inc. [VLTA] managed to generate an average of -$783,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $36 million, or 26.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,321,268, which is approximately 3.329% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,457,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 million in VLTA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 53.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 5,948,023 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,113,703 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,479,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,541,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,402,098 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,458,192 shares during the same period.