why Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.62

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] loss -27.23% or -0.58 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 5530659 shares. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Sharecare announces fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and operational highlights.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our financial performance in the quarter and over the full year, during which we hit several key milestones for our core Enterprise business, including contracting over 900,000 new eligible lives for Sharecare+, our digital-first advocacy solution, and 1.8 million new members for CareLinx, our tech-enabled home health offering, as well as exceeding our target KPI for eligible lives with 12.4 million,” said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. “Our foundation is solid, and we are committed to continue growing Sharecare’s eligible lives, increasing our PMPMs, becoming more profitable, and, most importantly, measurably improving the well-being of each of our members.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.70, the shares rose to $1.82 and dropped to $1.4101, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHCR points out that the company has recorded -15.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, SHCR reached to a volume of 5530659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for SHCR stock

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.23. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]

There are presently around $279 million, or 45.20% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,792,638, which is approximately 6.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,899,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.74 million in SHCR stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $20.23 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly -39.898% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 12,120,071 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 12,497,651 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 106,541,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,158,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,016,943 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,839 shares during the same period.