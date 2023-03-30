why Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $110.29

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] gained 1.07% on the last trading session, reaching $52.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Monster Beverage Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results.

— Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales Rise 6.2 Percent to $1.51 Billion —- Net Sales, Adjusted for Adverse Changes in Foreign Currency of $81.9 Million, Rise 11.9 Percent —- Gross Margin Percentage Increases on a Quarterly Sequential Basis —- Company Declares Two-for-One Stock Split –.

Monster Beverage Corporation represents 522.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.80 billion with the latest information. MNST stock price has been found in the range of $51.41 to $52.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 3492324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $110.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $115 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $120, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On March 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 117 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 38.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for MNST stock

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.32, while it was recorded at 51.86 for the last single week of trading, and 48.30 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.11 and a Gross Margin at +50.30. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 23.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $225,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 25.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

There are presently around $35,395 million, or 69.00% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,420,050, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,701,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in MNST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.55 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -9.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monster Beverage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 31,231,034 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 53,455,297 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 601,272,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 685,958,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,191,248 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 5,801,774 shares during the same period.