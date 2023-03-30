why Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.62

Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ: EXEL] gained 2.24% on the last trading session, reaching $19.19 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Exelixis Announces $550 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $550 million of the company’s common stock before the end of 2023.

The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the share repurchase program will be based on a variety of factors, including ongoing assessments of the capital needs of the business, alternative investment opportunities, the market price of Exelixis’ common stock and general market conditions. Share repurchases under the program may be made from time to time through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, in block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions, exchange transactions, or any combination of such methods. The program does not obligate Exelixis to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and the share repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Exelixis Inc. represents 323.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.17 billion with the latest information. EXEL stock price has been found in the range of $18.7699 to $19.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, EXEL reached a trading volume of 2937693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXEL shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Exelixis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Exelixis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on EXEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelixis Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXEL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for EXEL stock

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, EXEL shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.49, while it was recorded at 18.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.82 for the last 200 days.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.51 and a Gross Margin at +96.41. Exelixis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.31.

Return on Total Capital for EXEL is now 8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.35. Additionally, EXEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelixis Inc. [EXEL] managed to generate an average of $149,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Exelixis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelixis Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelixis Inc. [EXEL]

There are presently around $5,282 million, or 88.10% of EXEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,530,294, which is approximately 1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,289,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.07 million in EXEL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $280.82 million in EXEL stock with ownership of nearly -6.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelixis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Exelixis Inc. [NASDAQ:EXEL] by around 24,036,377 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 19,547,283 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 237,819,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,403,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXEL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,591,699 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,830,621 shares during the same period.