why Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.28

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] jumped around 2.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $53.15 at the close of the session, up 4.42%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that BXP Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award.

Awarded Highest Honor Given by the ENERGY STAR Program for the 3rd Year.

BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, today announced that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for the third consecutive year.

Boston Properties Inc. stock is now -21.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXP Stock saw the intraday high of $53.51 and lowest of $51.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 133.11, which means current price is +15.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, BXP reached a trading volume of 2904171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $71.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $74, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.00.

How has BXP stock performed recently?

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -18.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.37 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.13, while it was recorded at 50.24 for the last single week of trading, and 75.10 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]

There are presently around $7,731 million, or 99.80% of BXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,591,706, which is approximately 0.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,147,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $923.69 million in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $646.21 million in BXP stock with ownership of nearly -2.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 19,087,622 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 20,355,730 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 112,433,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,877,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,112,324 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 8,458,063 shares during the same period.