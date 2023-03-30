why Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.50

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.46 at the close of the session, up 7.35%. The company report on March 24, 2023 that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Auros Global Limited.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Auros Global Limited (“Auros”). Auros is a leading crypto-native algorithmic trading and market making firm that delivers best-in-class liquidity for exchanges and token projects. This strategic investment advances Bit Digital’s goal to maximize risk-adjusted returns of its digital assets, while protecting its business against operational and treasury risks to ensure healthy and consistent cash flows. Bit Digital intends to utilize Auros’ suite of derivatives offerings to provide both hedging and yield opportunities for a portion of its digital asset holdings.

“Digital asset miners and validators play a crucial role in securing blockchains, processing transactions and growing the overall ecosystem. Auros’ Derivatives Solutions offering delivers a full-suite of treasury and risk management solutions for miners and validators. These solutions provide large-scale players such as Bit Digital with the necessary tools to guard against market volatility and downside risks, while also maximizing yield opportunities on idle assets and future production output. We are thrilled to partner with Bit Digital on this journey, and we look forward to delivering bespoke solutions that are tailored to their unique needs,” says Ben Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Investments Officer of Auros.

Bit Digital Inc. stock is now 143.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTBT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.48 and lowest of $1.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.11, which means current price is +135.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 2758954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has BTBT stock performed recently?

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3333, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2558 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 12.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $405,334 per employee.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.80.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 1,899,139, which is approximately 157.819% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,734,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in BTBT stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $1.64 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 60.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 3,036,253 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,320,477 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,555,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,911,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 183,957 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 901,323 shares during the same period.