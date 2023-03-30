why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.18

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.86 at the close of the session, up 0.62%. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Kort Schnabel, Ares Capital’s Co-President, is scheduled to present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:40pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

Ares Capital Corporation stock is now -3.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARCC Stock saw the intraday high of $17.945 and lowest of $17.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.54, which means current price is +5.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 2844196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

How has ARCC stock performed recently?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 18.94 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +78.60. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.50.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.94. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $235,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

There are presently around $3,092 million, or 31.37% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 11,316,074, which is approximately 2.872% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,258,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.83 million in ARCC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $101.73 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 19,616,711 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 10,450,492 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 144,111,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,178,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,524,612 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,147,138 shares during the same period.