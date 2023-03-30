Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] closed the trading session at $1.05 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $1.06. The company report on March 28, 2023 that Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F.

Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’). Denison’s Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Form 40-F will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. View PDF version.

Denison’s Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.70 percent and weekly performance of 6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 3141529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2363, while it was recorded at 1.0027 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1912 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.