Wall Street Analyst Initiated Toast Inc. [TOST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] gained 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $16.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 20, 2023 that FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS FORMALLY LAUNCHES THE ONLY PURE FINTECH EQUITY RESEARCH PLATFORM – WITH INITIAL COVERAGE OF 25 PUBLIC FINTECH COMPANIES.

LAUNCH COVERAGE: ENXTAM:ADYEN, NASDAQ:AFRM, NYSE:AXP, NASDAQ:AVDX, NYSE:BILL, NYSE:SQ, NASDAQ:COIN, NASDAQ:EXFY, NASDAQ:FLYW, NASDAQ:GLBE, NYSE:LMND, NASDAQ:MQ, NYSE:MA, NYSE:NU, NYSE:PAGS, NYSE:PAY, NASDAQ:PYPL, NASDAQ:RELY, NASDAQ:HOOD, NYSE:SHOP, NASDAQ:SOFI, NYSE:TOST, NASDAQ:UPST, NYSE:V, LSE:WISE.

Toast Inc. represents 518.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.81 billion with the latest information. TOST stock price has been found in the range of $16.52 to $16.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 3298508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $27 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while SMBC Nikko kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock. On February 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TOST shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $4,880 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.69 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $388.57 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 75,326,121 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 39,737,548 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 185,400,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,464,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,474,646 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,788 shares during the same period.