Wall Street Analyst Initiated Target Corporation [TGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] traded at a low on 03/29/23, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $158.11. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Target Announces The Spring Designer Collection Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Warm-Weather Styles From Designer Brands Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE.

The retailer is collaborating with three female-founded brands on a limited-time collection of over 100 vacation-ready pieces, with most items $35 and under.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced The Spring Designer Collection, featuring three distinct women-founded brands: Agua Bendita, Fe Noel and RHODE. The collection captures each designer’s unique creative vision and celebrates their individual heritage with more than 100 apparel, swim and accessories items that embody the fun of warm-weather dressing and bring guests a stylish spring aesthetic at a great value. The pieces are meant to take guests stylishly through all their springtime travel and adventures, from the beach and pool to weekend brunch, nights on the town and beyond.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4214298 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Target Corporation stands at 2.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $72.74 billion, with 460.60 million shares outstanding and 459.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4214298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $180.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $142, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.82, while it was recorded at 157.92 for the last single week of trading, and 159.38 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $59,458 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,782,234, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,282,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.48 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.28 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -3.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

897 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,167,629 shares. Additionally, 1,013 investors decreased positions by around 30,981,332 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 309,998,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,147,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,954 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 8,803,716 shares during the same period.