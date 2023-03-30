Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] jumped around 0.86 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $55.58 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Dominion Energy Achieves Unique Honor.

Company makes CDP’s 2022 ‘A’ List for both Climate Change, Water Security.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has earned an “A” for both Climate Change and Water Security in the latest rankings from CDP. The grades denote the company’s leadership in transparency and performance on climate change and water security. Dominion Energy was one of nearly 15,000 companies that were scored on their climate and/or water responses to CDP. Only 2% of those companies were awarded an “A” rating in either category.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock is now -9.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. D Stock saw the intraday high of $55.635 and lowest of $55.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.78, which means current price is +6.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3121798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $61.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $69, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on D stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 94 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.86, while it was recorded at 54.10 for the last single week of trading, and 68.17 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79 and a Gross Margin at +52.36. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 5.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.82. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $57,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 4.47%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $32,208 million, or 72.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,884,672, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,149,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.67 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -1.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 53,679,483 shares. Additionally, 777 investors decreased positions by around 59,059,045 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 475,859,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,598,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,023,932 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 10,937,999 shares during the same period.