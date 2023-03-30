Vistra Corp. [VST] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $23

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] closed the trading session at $23.51 on 03/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.315, while the highest price level was $23.755. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Vistra to Create “Vistra Vision,” a Leading Zero-Carbon Generation and Retail Platform, Through the Acquisition of Energy Harbor.

Vistra Board increases aggregate share repurchase authorization by $1 billion; remaining ~$1.8 billion authorization expected to be completed by year-end 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.34 percent and weekly performance of -2.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, VST reached to a volume of 3515482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

VST stock trade performance evaluation

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.30, while it was recorded at 23.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,151 million, or 98.54% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,113,622, which is approximately -2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 25,399,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.83 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $573.08 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 4.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 22,427,938 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 44,172,354 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 282,642,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,242,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,696,454 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 15,882,747 shares during the same period.