Unilever PLC [UL] Is Currently -0.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] slipped around -0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.65 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Yellow Wood Partners to acquire Unilever’s beauty and personal care brand Suave in North America.

Yellow Wood continues its success executing corporate carveout transactions and transitioning brands from multinational consumer companies.

Yellow Wood Partners LLC (“Yellow Wood”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with Unilever (NYSE: UL) to acquire its beauty and personal care brand, Suave, in North America. The transaction is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Unilever PLC stock is now 2.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UL Stock saw the intraday high of $52.06 and lowest of $51.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.34, which means current price is +6.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 2872605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $52.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UL in the course of the last twelve months was 96.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, UL shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 51.52 for the last single week of trading, and 47.89 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.12 and a Gross Margin at +40.23. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.72.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 19.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.51. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unilever PLC [UL] managed to generate an average of $51,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $13,921 million, or 10.90% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 34,727,562, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,031,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $987.38 million in UL stocks shares; and PENDAL GROUP LTD, currently with $521.97 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly 81.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 544 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 18,596,662 shares. Additionally, 476 investors decreased positions by around 15,051,973 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 234,680,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,329,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,685,851 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,283 shares during the same period.