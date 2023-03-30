Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 1.34: Why It’s Important

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.37%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Twilio Supercharges Customer Profiles for Data Warehouse Portability and Extensibility.

Launch Takes Segment’s Identity-Resolved Profiles to the Next Level, Powers Cutting Edge Customer Engagement Experiences for Brands.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the introduction of Segment Unify. Unify is the real-time identity resolution solution that includes Profiles Sync, and offers access to Reverse ETL – also launching today. With Segment Unify, businesses can easily merge the complete history of each customer into a single unified profile, freely sync Segment’s identity-resolved customer profiles to their data platform, and activate these complete or ‘golden’ profiles in their customer experience tools of choice, including Twilio Engage and Flex. Ultimately, this empowers businesses to drive down acquisition costs and to increase customer lifetime value, by delivering hyper personalized engagement, campaigns and communications.

Over the last 12 months, TWLO stock dropped by -60.86%. The one-year Twilio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.4. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.96 billion, with 185.02 million shares outstanding and 173.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, TWLO stock reached a trading volume of 2703700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $84.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.87.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.54, while it was recorded at 62.24 for the last single week of trading, and 67.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,947 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.3 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.44 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,685,783 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 27,840,441 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 91,564,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,090,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,152,790 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 13,832,133 shares during the same period.