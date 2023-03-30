The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] Is Currently 2.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE: BNS] jumped around 0.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $50.01 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Announcing the 13th Annual Scotiabank Photography Award Shortlist.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Three Canadian artists have been named to the 2023 Scotiabank Photography Award shortlist. The Award, celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, is Canada’s largest and most prestigious annual peer-nominated and reviewed prize for lens-based art. The Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of some of the country’s most gifted contemporary lens-based artists.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock is now 2.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNS Stock saw the intraday high of $50.045 and lowest of $49.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.22, which means current price is +7.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, BNS reached a trading volume of 2985915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNS shares is $54.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 258.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85.

How has BNS stock performed recently?

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, BNS shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.57, while it was recorded at 48.81 for the last single week of trading, and 53.16 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for BNS is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.90. Additionally, BNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS] managed to generate an average of $108,992 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of Nova Scotia go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of Nova Scotia [BNS]

There are presently around $26,530 million, or 65.50% of BNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNS stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 104,520,587, which is approximately -6.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 58,588,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in BNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.14 billion in BNS stock with ownership of nearly 1.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of Nova Scotia [NYSE:BNS] by around 39,480,852 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 54,372,056 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 447,241,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,094,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,272,544 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 7,546,500 shares during the same period.