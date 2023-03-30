TC Energy Corporation [TRP] Stock trading around $39.71 per share: What’s Next?

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $39.93 during the day while it closed the day at $39.71. The company report on February 14, 2023 that TC Energy files 2022 annual disclosure documents.

TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) has today filed with Canadian securities authorities:.

Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 with related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (Annual Report); and.

TC Energy Corporation stock has also gained 4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRP stock has declined by -3.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.45% and lost -0.38% year-on date.

The market cap for TRP stock reached $39.88 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 5992088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $51.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TRP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, TRP shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.74, while it was recorded at 38.42 for the last single week of trading, and 45.16 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +44.56. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.79. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $100,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 0.87%.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,584 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 93,192,204, which is approximately -3.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 63,952,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in TRP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.44 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 2.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 66,819,134 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 80,933,518 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 591,048,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,801,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,597,121 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,264 shares during the same period.