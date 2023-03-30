Synchrony Financial [SYF] is -12.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.65 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Synchrony to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 19, 2023.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A conference call to discuss Synchrony’s results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.

Synchrony Financial stock is now -12.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYF Stock saw the intraday high of $28.83 and lowest of $28.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.88, which means current price is +5.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4734711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $46 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.00.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.89, while it was recorded at 28.24 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.62. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.86.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 16.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.24. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $163,027 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $11,891 million, or 98.72% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,021,118, which is approximately -5.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,088,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,870,752 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 42,676,223 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 356,716,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,263,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,383,331 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,075,189 shares during the same period.