Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $170

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] surged by $2.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $138.60 during the day while it closed the day at $137.46. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Snowflake and AWS Significantly Deepen Commitment to Driving Customer-focused Innovation.

Snowflake and AWS expand their successful partnership by boosting sales collaboration, industry solution alignment, and joint go-to-market strategies.

Over 6,000 joint customers1 including Goldman Sachs and other Fortune 500 enterprises, are using Snowflake and AWS to rapidly innovate.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also gained 1.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has declined by -0.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.07% and lost -4.24% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $45.52 billion, with 320.13 million shares outstanding and 291.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 4032177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $180.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $173, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 139.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.82, while it was recorded at 136.87 for the last single week of trading, and 153.52 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.30 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,710 million, or 68.40% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,709,367, which is approximately 2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 15,369,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.07 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 14,995,419 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 17,721,808 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 180,251,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,968,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,134,600 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,662,771 shares during the same period.